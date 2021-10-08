Connecticut likely to reap billions from infrastructure bill

There's money for rail and bus projects, bridge and road repairs, carbon emission reduction efforts, more electric vehicle charging stations, and other initiatives.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut is expected to receive billions of dollars in additional federal transportation funding.

There's money for rail and bus projects, bridge and road repairs, carbon emission reduction efforts, more electric vehicle charging stations, and other initiatives in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that cleared the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and now awaits action in the House of Representatives.

The state, which has been grappling with aging infrastructure challenges for decades, is also expected to receive huge sums for airport and port renovations, the expansion of high-speed internet service, electric transmission line improvements, and storm resiliency efforts.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.