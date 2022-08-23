CT Lottery system back online

Officials said the system has been restored.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery is back online after an outage that briefly stopped ticket sales Tuesday morning. During that time, retailers were unable to sell or redeem tickets.

While the system was down, retailers were unable to process any tickets, but should be able to resume doing so.

