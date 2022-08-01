Over 15,000 low-income families in Connecticut to receive special back-to-school benefit

The PEAF benefits are separate from Connecticut's child tax rebate. Recipients of those benefits are said to receive payments in the coming days, officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over 15,000 low-income families across the state will receive a back-to-school benefit this weekend, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.

Known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF), the special, one-time benefit comes from a $7 million federal grant Connecticut received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible households received their letters this week, notifying them that they will receive about $257 per child. The benefit goes to more than 15,000 families on behalf of 27,000 children across the state.

“Connecticut is the most family-friendly state in the country, and this one-time, special benefit puts money back into the pockets of families who have been struggling to make ends meet,” Lamont said. “In the coming months, many of these families will also receive payments from Connecticut’s recently enhanced earned income tax credit, which is one of the most effective programs for lifting working people out of poverty. These PEAF special benefits are another example of how the American Rescue Plan Act is supporting our country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I thank President Biden and Congress for their actions to get this funding to those who need it.”

The PEAF benefits will be automatically sent to eligible households on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Lamont's administration said most payments would be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. Those receiving SNAP or TFA benefits in direct deposit will have their PEAF benefits transferred to their bank accounts.

The timing of the release coincides with Connecticut's sales tax-free week that runs from Aug. 21 to 27. During the sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut's sale and use tax.

“These payments, possible because of the American Rescue Plan, could not come at a better time for families,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senator Chris Murphy, Congressman John Larson, Congressman Joe Courtney, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, and Congressman Jim Himes said in a joint statement. “Back-to-school shopping is always expensive and with the increased cost of food, gas and other basic necessities, Connecticut families are feeling the pressure. We are pleased to see the funding we fought for in Congress delivered to the people who need it most.”

The PEAF benefits are separate from the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate which provides taxpayers with a rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

The Lamont administration said eligible taxpayers who signed up for that rebate would receive the payments in the coming days with no set date announced. The application deadline for the rebate ended in July.

