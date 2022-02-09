Make-A-Wish to send three Connecticut children to the Super Bowl

More than 300 children have been sent to the Super Bowl since 1982.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Make-A-Wish will be sending 15 children across 12 states to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, including three from Connecticut.

Christopher, 17, from Norwalk, Conner, 11, from Ridgefield, and Nicholas, 12, from Trumbull, are attending the game.

Make-A-Wish and the NFL are also celebrating a 40-year partnership between the two that has sent more than 300 children to the Super Bowl.

The Make-A-Wish attendees will be able to attend the NFL red carpet event as special VIP guests. They will get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of SoFi Stadium and have free time to explore the fun and games at the Super Bowl Experience.

To finish off their experience in LA, they'll be in attendance for the matchup of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

“After all the challenges these boys and their families have courageously faced, we look forward to helping them replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy through the power of a wish,” said Pam Keough, President, and CEO, Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “Their wishes wouldn’t be possible without the ongoing support from the NFL. For 40 years, the NFL has remained steadfast as one of our most committed and passionate wish-granting partners, and we are so grateful for everything the league has done and continues to do in support of the Make-A-Wish mission.”

