Troopers caught the suspect when he got stuck in traffic.

WOODSTOCK, New Hampshire — A Danbury man was charged with reckless driving after he sped past a New Hampshire state trooper going 161 mph in a 70 mph zone on Sunday.

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, was charged with two counts of reckless driving, and one charge of disobeying an officer by state police. The Woodstock Police Department also charged him with reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 22.

The incident started in Ashland, New Hampshire when a trooper on patrol on Interstate 93 north was passed at high speed by an orange Corvette. According to New Hampshire State Police, the Corvette was clocked on radar as traveling at 161mph. The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.

According to Chevrolet, the car's top speed is 194 mph and can go from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 3 seconds.

The trooper did not pursue the Corvette, according to police, due to safety concerns but did alert other law enforcement agencies to look out for the car up the road.

Within minutes, state police dispatch received calls reporting multiple sports cars, including the Corvette, driving recklessly and causing near crashes.

About 24 miles from the initial sighting, Woodstock New Hampshire police positioned cruisers on the highway and clocked the Corvette at 130 mph. Police said the car became stuck in traffic near exit 32 where Zapata-Rebello was taken into custody.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

