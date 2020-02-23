New London man arrested in Vermont for inappropriate conduct with a minor

Sent minors indecent material to minors via a social media app.

CHESTER, Vermont — 21-year-old George Decoster was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Chester Police Department in Vermont for disseminating indecent material to a minor.

In July of 2019, the Chester Police Department and the Windsor County Special Investigations Unit received a complaint that the accused had sent indecent material to minors via a social media app.

During the investigation, several interviews were conducted and a search warrant was executed on Decoster's social media account.

That investigation revealed that Decoster frequented race tracks in the New London and Pomfret areas where he would meet juveniles and maintain further contact with them.

Decoster is officially charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor outside the presenceof a minor.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information in relation to this case are urged to contact their local police agency.