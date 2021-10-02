Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in rural Maine

A friend operating a separate snowmobile performed CPR and called 911, after which emergency responders came to the scene. Police say Arnow died at the scene.

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine — Police in Maine says speed and alcohol use appeared to play a role in a fatal snowmobile crash in a rural part of the state.

The crash killed 33-year-old William Arnow of Stamford, Connecticut. Police say he was operating a snowmobile in Dallas Plantation in the northwestern part of the state on Tuesday night when he crashed into a utility pole off the side of the trail.