Connecticut man extradited from NY after month-long manhunt ends in arrest

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the chest back in late February was extradited back to Connecticut from New York to face charges.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Dakwan Nelson, 19, of Hartford, in Brooklyn, New York, on April 17. He was extradited to Connecticut on Monday, where he is in the custody of the Hartford Police Detention Facility.

Nelson is being charged with assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Nelson is accused of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in February, which left her in critical condition. She ultimately survived the incident, according to Hartford police.

When the Hartford Police Department was unable to find Nelson's whereabouts, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force was requested for assistance in the search. Investigators found a lead that Nelson was in New York and was later apprehended in the 300 block of Saratoga Ave.

