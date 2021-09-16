What a catch! Connecticut man smashes white catfish state record

The massive 21.3-pound catfish might even be a world record.

COVENTRY, Conn. — The state’s white catfish record was shattered when a 21.3-pound fish was reeled in last month.

The Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said on Facebook that Ben Tomkunas caught the massive fish in Coventry Lake on Aug. 21. It said it was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds.

The monster fish could also be a world record for the species. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19 pounds, 5 ounces.

Tomkunas said he intends to submit a claim to the associate to secure the new world record.

---

---

