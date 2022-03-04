Connecticut State Police pay respects for Massachusetts fallen trooper

Tamar Bucci was killed in the line of duty last week while trying to help a disabled driver in Stoneham, Mass.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A group of 20 Connecticut State Police troopers left from Tolland Wednesday morning to head to Revere, Mass to honor fallen Massachusetts Trooper, Tamar Bucci.

Bucci was killed in the line of duty last week. The two-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police was attempting to help a disabled driver on Route 93 Northbound in Stoneham when a tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline struck her cruiser, dragging it off the road.

Good Samaritans and other first responders tried to save Bucci, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said, "The department is devasted by her loss. We are eternally grateful for the attempts of everyone involved to assist Trooper Bucci and to save her life.”

On Tuesday, over 1,200 troopers and members of law enforcement came to Bucci’s wake at Saint Anthony’s of Padua in Revere. The funeral on Wednesday brought thousands more.

Connecticut troopers say even though Bucci wasn't from Connecticut, all line of duty deaths bring a lot of pain.

“It wounds you each time. Certainly when it’s your own department but, any other department, it’s just a chilling reminder of the dangers of our job," said Sgt. Dawn Pagan with the Connecticut State Police.

“Stopping for a disabled motor vehicle is something that we all do each and every day. So to hear her lose her life in that fashion, just reminds us how easy that it is for the rest of us to fall in some type of circumstance similar," said Sgt. Vernon Sanders with the Connecticut State Police.

One of the 20 CT state troopers who went to the Massachusetts funeral has deep ties with the Mass State Police, with past and present family members serving on the force.

The investigation into Bucci's death is ongoing.

