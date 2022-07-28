2 Connecticut Mega Millions tickets sold still won big in Tuesday's drawing

A total of 79,474 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — It's not the jackpot, but big prizes were still won in Connecticut during Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

Two winning Mega Millions tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, according to CT Lottery. One of those tickets won with an X3 Megaplier, making the prize $30,000. The winning ticket without the Megaplier reaps a $10,000 prize.

55 players matched four white balls but not the Mega Ball, with 23 of them winning the Megaplier prize of $1,500.

A total of 79,474 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers last drawn were 7 - 29 - 60 - 63 - 66 with the mega ball being 15.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was at $830 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. ET., with the jackpot prize rising to an estimated $1.1 billion.

FOX61 has reached out to CT Lottery to find out more about the winning tickets from Tuesday's drawing.

