CT's Miss Congeniality celebrates 6th birthday with smiles

Marleya Minnis of Waterbury was crowned Miss Congeniality for 2021/2022 and plans on heading to Nationals this summer.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut's own Miss Congeniality is celebrating her 6th birthday today!

Marleya Minnis, of Waterbury, was crowned Miss Congeniality for 2021/2022.

So what's it like being Miss Congeniality?

"Good!" said Marleya as she spoke with FOX61's Ashely Afonso this morning.

Her mother Jessica said Marleya had been doing pageants for three years. Last year, the 6-year-old won Tiny Miss Connecticut but due to the pandemic, was unable to do much.

"This year she was able to win Miss Congeniality which fits her so much," explained Jessica. "She has such a big heart."

Jessica said Marleya is becoming more confident with herself.

"Just knowing that no matter what she's beautiful and she's so amazing," said Jessica.

Marleya's next pageant plans include nationals in July. They will head to nationals to compete with other children in New Jersey.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.