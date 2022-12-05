Connecticut mom creates Facebook group to help others find baby formula

The group, Find My Formula CT now has more than 1.4K members from all over the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Parents are now faced with empty shelves when searching for baby formula.

"It's very scary because you are wondering how you're going to feed your child," said Maureen Rhodes of Meriden.

The problem fueled by supply chain issues, only got worse when several popular brands were recalled back in February.

"Before the recall happened the shelves in the stores were pretty slim already, and then once the recall actually happened it was impossible to find formula anywhere," said Rachel Wrightington of Southington.

That's why she started the Facebook group, Find My Formula CT to try to find some. She has a six-month-old and hoped a few friends could join, but now moms from all over Connecticut are using it to help each other.

"Maybe there wasn't something there that you were looking for but someone else might be looking for so they can post that. Where they've been finding it, how they can find it easier," Wrightington said.

The group now has more than 1.4K members.

"I definitely did not think it would be this big but I'm happy that it's helping so many people to try to find it," Wrightington said.

"Instead of us working against each other we're working with each other," Rhodes said.

She has a nine-month-old daughter and joined the group after struggling to find baby formula. She said some stores now have limits on how much you can buy which adds to the challenges of trying to get enough.

"As a mother, they're our world and all we want to be able to do is to feed them so it's been quite difficult, quite sad," Rhodes said.

As families continue their search, the Better Business Bureau is putting out a warning.

"The last thing a new mom needs is to be scammed when she's desperately looking just to feed her baby but unfortunately that's when scam artists take advantage," said Kristen Johnson, communications director for the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut.

Their advice if you do use social media to buy formula is to be wary of paying through peer-to-peer platforms like PayPal or Venmo.

"Meet with them in person because then you're not paying for something and then receiving it," Johnson said.

If you suspect a scam you can report it to the BBB here.

