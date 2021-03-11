State's website for election results down the morning after municipal races

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said the state has the results that have been turned in, however, a technical glitch is causing a delay in displaying them.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The morning after the municipal election, the state's website that's tasked with displaying results is still not working.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the website showed zero results for any town or city chosen. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's office said Tuesday night that the third-party vendor that managed the reporting system was working on the issue.

Towns have 96 hours to report their final election results, her office said.

Merrill joined FOX61 Morning News to discuss the issue.

"What we do have is just not able to be displayed," Merill said regarding the voting data that's been turned in. "We don't know, they've been working on it all night. There's some kind of technical glitch."

Merrill said the results that they do have are safe in the system.

As far as voter turnout Tuesday, Merrill said it varies when it comes to local elections.

"In the places (that) there were controversial or interesting elections, the turnout was astonishing honestly for a local election," said Merrill. "For example, Guilford I think it hovered around 70% of registered voters turned out. Then in other places, it was much lower like in Hartford where there was not a mayoral race or some other thing that brought people out."

The West Haven mayoral race, despite the incumbent claiming victory, will be heading for a recount this weekend after results were "too close to call", according to the board of registrars.

The West Haven mayor race has been overshadowed by the recent federal fraud allegations against former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, who was charged with misusing more than $600,000 of the city’s pandemic relief aid.

“I understand that I’m at the top of the city, but I’m going to do my best to move forward,” Mayor Nancy Rossi said, bringing up the scandal on Tuesday. “We are going to find out with the forensic audit what exactly happened and do our best to fix it so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Her opponent also sized the opportunity to bring up the scandal. He said he would not concede, saying it would be a disservice to voters.

“I don’t’ know if it’s a victory in a 5 to 1 Democrat to Republican town,” Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen said. “For her to declare [a] victory of 24 votes, which is much less than the 5,100 votes she got last time – this is basically a condemnation of her record of lack of transparency.”

Both campaigns said they welcome the recount because they want all voters’ voices to be heard.

