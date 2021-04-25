Connecticut National Guard deploys more than 50 soldiers to Kosovo

The deployment will last nearly a year

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Guardsmen and women from 1-169th Aviation Regiment will be deployed starting Sunday to help in Kosovo.

Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard said the 1-169th Aviation Regiment will deploy to the Balkans as part of NATO's Kosovo Force (better known as KFOR) mission. Their mission is to assist an international effort to maintain a safe and secure environment in Kosovo. Launched in 1999, the mission is supported by 3,600 service members representing 28 countries.

The 1-169th Aviation Regiment's responsibilities on the almost year-long deployment will include: command and control, supervision, staff planning, unit level personnel service and logistical support for all units assigned or attached to the General Support Aviation Battalion.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.