Connecticut neighbors go out to Bradley to see landing of Air Force One

President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Nutmeg State to push his "Build Back Better" agenda.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — President Joe Biden visited Connecticut for the second time in five months on Friday when he arrived in the Nutmeg State to visit a child care center to push the Build Back Better Agenda. The president also visited the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs for a special dedication of The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

However, those events were closed to the public, and so, many people traveled near Bradley International Airport just to get a peek at Air Force One.

Katie Hunt and her daughter, Liz, showed up at the closest gas station early in the morning, waiting for the plane to land. Hunt's dad used to work as a mechanic on the A-10's and her grandfather was a pilot flying B-17's during World War II.

A viewer and now friend, Liz Hunt, sent me this video of Air Force One flying over her head.



She and her mom were standing by near Bradley waiting for this very moment.



And boy, were they excited.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/VDAtdS1NL9 — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) October 15, 2021

The two have seen different military planes flying near Bradley over the last few days, even listening on the scanners for a clearer picture of what's going on.

"I think it's just because of our family and because of our heritage. And so, my mother and my aunt are also following it very closely," Hunt said. "And it just, my father passed away when I was very young so, to me, it's just like a visit from him."

Along with the Hunts, a man from Torrington stopped by Bradley to drop his dad off, and also to watch the sunrise.

Carl Paterson said he's excited that Connecticut is catching national attention. He also said if he got the chance to have a chat with the president, he would have one important topic to bring up.

"The rising fuel costs. I'm a truck driver, I go over the road. And, a couple of months ago it only cost like $600 to fuel up my tank. But now, it's like around $900. So, it's getting out of control, it's just rising and rising and we definitely need to do something about that," Paterson said.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

