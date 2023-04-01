Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle list of issues in new legislative session

Among the big responsibilities this year for lawmakers is approving a new two-year state budget, which comes as Connecticut is sitting on a historic surplus.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers gaveled into session Wednesday morning in Hartford, ready to tackle a list of issues.

Among the big responsibilities this year for lawmakers is approving a new two-year state budget, which comes as Connecticut is sitting on a historic surplus.

Debate is expected about which services and programs to fund and possible tax cuts.

“I would look at this session, really, as a session about the middle class, helping the middle class. Last year, we passed over $600 million in tax cuts,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Bob Duff (D). “This year, we want to continue to help the middle class whether that’s in tax cuts or whether that’s in helping them afford college, whether that’s putting more money into education.”

“In the operating budget, we have over $2 billion over-collected taxes. That’s way too much and when is enough, enough,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R). “I think we’ve gotten to the point of the state has its fair share of money while Connecticut families are struggling hand-to-mouth, paycheck-to-paycheck; we need to give them some relief.”

Also, Wednesday morning, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz received the oath of office in the senate as part of her official duties as president and presiding officer of the chamber.

The Bysiewicz vowed to build on what she said is progress under the Lamont administration.

“Together we passed one of the most comprehensive paid family medical leave programs in the nation, passed a $15 an hour minimum wage,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

The Capitol building is fully open to the public this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

