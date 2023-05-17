Connecticut obtains $100,000 settlement in ovulation tracking app over data sharing, privacy practices

The state will receive $33,333 from the settlement.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong announced on Wednesday that Connecticut, Oregon, and the District of Columbia obtained a $100,000 settlement with Easy Healthcare Corporation over data sharing and privacy practices associated with the company’s “Premom” ovulation tracking app.

Connecticut will receive $33,333 from the settlement, which was negotiated and finalized in coordination with the Federal Trade Commission.

Easy Healthcare is an online provider of home healthcare products such as thermometers and pregnancy tests.

In 2020, The International Digital Accountability Council (“IDAC”) raised concerns that Easy Healthcare’s “Premom” app, which is an ovulation tracker, menstrual calendar, and fertility tool, shared sensitive user data with third parties through software development kits integrated within the app.

The IDAC observed that Premom shared user location data and device identifiers with two China-based companies flagged for suspect privacy practices without making appropriate disclosures or securing user consent. Easy Healthcare ceased the use of the SDKs shortly thereafter.

The states initiated an investigation that ultimately supported the IDAC’s concerns, among other privacy and data security findings. As a result, Easy Healthcare agreed to implement and maintain comprehensive privacy and information security programs, including specific requirements.

The requirements include: Collect personal information only for specified, legitimate necessary purposes and not use information incompatible with those purposes. Make enhanced disclosures regarding its information collection practices. Refrain from sharing health or location information with third parties without user consent, and from sharing health information for third-party targeted advertising.

