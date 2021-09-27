Cause of death for fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. revealed

The cause of death was reported as asphyxia due to lack of breathing gas, and it was ruled an accidental death.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Monday the autopsy findings for fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr.

Another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit for critical injuries. Rankins family said he continues to improve.

Two other firefighters and a resident were treated and released.

The OCME reported the cause of death as asphyxia due to lack of breathing gas. They ruled it an accidental death.

Torres was said to want to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and the New Haven Fire Department is mourning his death. In July, Torres would have been with the department for two years.

The fire was called that Wednesday morning around 1 a.m. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman.

A mayday call was put out by Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived to his location, they found Torres and Rankins unconscious.

Rankins has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Torres was laid to rest on May 19.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the New Haven firefighter union to help the Torres family with expenses. You can view the page here.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.