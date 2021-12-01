CT collects $1.7 million during October sports betting and online gaming

The soft launch was on Oct. 12, and that day through Oct 31, the state collected around $513K from sports wagering and $1.2 million from online casino gaming.

The state of Connecticut collected around $1.7 million in the first few weeks since launching legal sports betting and online casino gaming, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

The soft launch was on Oct. 12, and that day through Oct 31, the state collected around $513,000 from sports wagering and $1.2 million from online casino gaming.

On the 15th of each month, the state Department of Consumer Protection will publish the payments and data online. These funds go into the state's general fund.

For online sports betting, the Mashantucket Pequots paid out over $370K to the state in Oct. 2021, with Mohegan Digital paying out $83,810, the governor's office said.

As for online gaming, Mashantucket Pequots paid $649,879 to the state, with Mohegan Digital paying out $545,478.

Retail sports betting through the Connecticut Lottery began on Oct. 25, getting over 3.2 million wagers and paying out $29,465 to the state in just one week.

The payment due to the state is 13.75% of gross gaming revenue for sports wagering, and 18% for online casino gaming until 2026 when it will increase to 20%. The state does not collect payments on sports wagers placed on tribal lands.

