Connecticut offering rent relief on wheels

Equipped with computer stations and assistance from the state housing department, those with proper documentation can schedule appointments or walk-ins.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said last week 89,000 Connecticut families will not be able to afford their next rent payment. To douse that devastation by COVID-19, the federal government stepped up with $450 million in rent relief for Connecticut.

A couple of dozen folks, struggling to make rent, visited Fair Haven today and climbed aboard the Unite CT Rent Relief RV.

Equipped with computer stations and assistance from the state housing department, those with proper documentation can schedule appointments or walk-ins and apply to receive up to $15,000 in rent relief.

"I was doing OK and then COVID-19 came through and kind of slowed me down a little bit and actually, it set me back," said Michael Robinson of New Haven, who's up to six months behind in rent thanks to his barbershop being forced to shut down for COVID-19.

"I’m about three or four months behind right now," said Leonard McConnell of Branford, who was among those waiting. "Fortunately, I’ve got a great landlord."

He lost his job as a chef in March when business slowed down.

"It took me three and a half months to actually get my first unemployment check which was like two weeks ago," said McConnell.

The Unite CT Rent Relief RV is of great assistance to those whose access to the internet is limited, to upload their paperwork. The Unite CT RV travels the state daily.

"We are making sure that we are here, that we are making it easy for the community to apply for the funding," said Cheila Serrano of Junta for Progressive Action, which is New Haven's oldest Latino community-based nonprofit. They too offer their clients privately funded rent relief.

"Especially the undocumented community that can’t apply or don’t qualify for certain funding," said Serrano.

The application process can take an hour or so. But, when it's done, a weight has been lifted.

"I’m like thank you, Jesus," exclaimed McConnell.

The state is spending roughly $2 million of the federal rent relief money each day to assist those struggling.

"I have a six-year-old I have custody of too so it’s going to mean a lot to us, " Robinson said with an appreciative smile. "I’m going to get ahead now."

Though he's still struggling, he's giving back. Every Monday during August he's offering free haircuts to first responders. He asks that these folks book an appointment at God's Quality Hair Design on Goffe Street.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.