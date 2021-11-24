CT DOT offers Uber discount to reduce impaired driving during the holiday season

The discount code, SAVETHENIGHTCT, is available now through January 14, 2022, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — In an effort to cut down on impaired drivers during the holiday season, the state Department of Transportation (CT DOT) is offering a $10 discount on Uber rides.

The discount code, SAVETHENIGHTCT, is available now through Jan. 14, 2022 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m.

This program was made possible thanks to a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, in partnership with Uber. Connecticut is one of only five states to receive this grant.

DOT officials said traffic-related fatalities in Connecticut are currently up nearly 16% from a year ago.

As of Nov. 12, there have been 290 traffic-related deaths in Connecticut, up from 257 in 2020, and 216 in 2019.

CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said, “It is a real crisis. If you, or someone you know, needs a sober ride – please, opt for a ride, and use this $10 Uber discount code to save the night and potentially save a life.”

Officials said ride-hailing services have been shown to reduce crash and impaired driving rates by offering an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired.

To redeem the $10 Uber discount, riders will need to enter the code SAVETHENIGHTCT into the Uber app.

