Connecticut officials mourn the loss of State Rep. Quentin Williams

Connecticut officials released statements in remembrance of the State Rep.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials are mourning the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9, Cromwell Thursday morning.

Following the death of Williams, various legislative meetings have been canceled as well.

Williams' colleagues released statements expressing their grief throughout the morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement where he said he is saddened by the tragedy.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy. Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said it was a privilege to know and work with Williams.

“I have had the incredible privilege of knowing and working closely with Q Williams, a lifelong resident of Middletown, for nearly two decades. Q was the product of Middletown Public Schools and was a passionate advocate for education. Prior to serving in the legislature, Q was the director of Middletown’s Downtown District. I had the pleasure of working with Q as he worked to help entrepreneurs and Main St. businesses grow and thrive. Q loved Middletown’s Main Street, and our thriving downtown lead him to create the Main Street Caucus in our state’s legislature.

Attorney General William Tong released a statement in remembrance of Williams where he described him as a positive and hopeful person.

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful. Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served,” Tong said.

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said he will mourn the loss of his friend.

“I am in shock,” Speaker Ritter said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford, Manchester) said he considered Williams as an amazing person and friend to those who knew him.

“Rep. Williams was an amazing human being. His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better. He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly - a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him.

Sen. Matt Lesser released a statement where said he considered him a passionate legislator and friend.

“Q was a beloved friend and his passing even as I write this is still shocking and unfathomable. He and his family have meant so much to the Middletown community and personally to myself and my family. As a legislator he was a passionate and committed public servant whose intellect and warmth made our state a better place and the General Assembly a better place. He was a trailblazer, the first Black state representative ever elected in Middletown. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen and his entire family as they manage the unimaginable."

“Today the people of Connecticut lost an advocate. Q’s unrelenting dedication to create a more equitable Connecticut for all set the standard for all public officials.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas considered herself lucky to have known him.

"I am lucky to have been able to call Q a friend. I will miss his passion and energy and I grieve with his family and all who knew him."

Police are still investigating the crash.

