Connecticut officials react to fallen Hartford police officer

Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten was killed after a Honda Accord slammed into the cruiser on Broad Street Wednesday night.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut officials are reacting to the passing of an 8-year Hartford police veteran who was killed in a crash while in the line of duty on Wednesday night.

Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten was killed after a Honda Accord slammed into the cruiser on Broad Street around 10:20 p.m. The other officer remains in the hospital.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody called the loss devastating.

"We are devastated at the loss of Bobby," said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. "He was an amazing person that exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His commitment to serve was above reproach. Our HPD family has come together to support Bobby's family, honor his memory, and do what he would want us to do, protect and serve the Hartford community."

Gov. Ned Lamont expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen officer calling his passing 'heartbreaking'.

“The passing of Officer Garten is heartbreaking, and I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Hartford Police Department," said Lamont. "This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers that law enforcement face every day as they protect our neighborhoods. Officer Garten dedicated his life and his career to public safety, and we salute his courage, integrity, and commitment to the people of our capital city. I urge the residents of Connecticut to keep Officer Garten’s family and the Hartford Police Department in their prayers.”

Mayor Luke Bronin took a moment to remember Garten and send out a prayer to the family.

"My heart and prayers and the love and prayers of our whole city are with Officer Garten’s parents, family, loved ones, friends and colleagues, and the entire HPD family," said Mayor Luke Bronin in a statement. "Bobby Garten loved this city, loved the Hartford Police Department, served our community with distinction, courage, skill and compassion, and this loss is immeasurable for all who loved, served with, and knew him. Officer Garten and his family have our everlasting respect and gratitude.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said this is a reminder of the sacrifice officers make to keep people safe.

“Our police officers work tirelessly to protect and serve, often risking their own safety. Last night’s tragedy is a reminder to us all of the sacrifices our officers are willing to make to keep us safe. My heart breaks for the Hartford Police Department and for the loved ones of Officer Garten. His bravery and sense of duty will never be forgotten. I’m keeping Officer Garten and his loved one in my prayers.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said he is heartbroken by the officer's death.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Officer Bobby Garten, a second-generation police officer, who was killed last night while serving the Hartford community. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family, loved ones, and the entire Hartford Police Department grieving this incalculable loss. I am also hoping for a speedy recovery for Officer Brian Kearney who was injured in the crash,” said Murphy.

State Rep. Julio Concepcion sent his thoughts to his family.

“The tragic loss of Officer Bobby Garten’s life is a stark reminder of the always-present risks that members of the Hartford Police Department face on a daily basis as they protect and serve our community. My thoughts are with Officer Garten’s family and the HPD during this heartbreaking time,” Rep. Concepcion said.

“This is an awful, senseless tragedy that took the life of a young, dedicated police officer who by all accounts loved his job, the city, and the people he worked alongside in the Hartford Police Department. My thoughts are with Officer Garten's family, friends, colleagues and members of the law enforcement community at large who put their lives on the line every time they report for duty," said State Rep. Vincent Candelora.

The Division of Criminal Justice released a statement:

“Today, I join with Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott and the entire Division of Criminal Justice in expressing our deepest condolences to the family, the law enforcement brothers and sisters, and friends of Hartford Police Officer Robert C. Garten, who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night. We are praying for the full recovery of Officer Brian Kearney who suffered serious injuries in the tragedy.

This tragedy is a stark reminder of the danger law enforcement officers face every day as they work to keep our communities safe and protect the citizens of Connecticut. Please join us in support of all courageous police officers, and at this time particularly those at the Hartford Police Department, as loved ones, the Hartford community and the rest of the state mourn the unspeakable loss of Officer Garten, and pray for a swift recovery for Officer Kearney."

