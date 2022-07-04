Connecticut officials react to Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation as supreme court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history as the first Black woman confirmed as supreme court justice

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a 53 to 47 vote on Thursday to serve as supreme court justice.

Judge Jackson is now the first Black woman Justice.

Jackson is set to begin her position next term, which begins in October. She will be taking the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

In this historical moment, Connecticut officials congratulated Judge Jackson on her achievement.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he applauds the U.S. Senate for confirming Judge Jackson to be the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is a historic moment for our country...As the nation learned during her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson has the experience, perspective, and judgment to be an outstanding addition to our nation’s highest court. I commend President Biden for nominating her and congratulate Judge Jackson and her family," Lamont said.

Congressman Joe Courtney said Judge Jackson has navigated the confirmation process with grace and intelligence.

“Congratulations to the eminently qualified Judge Jackson for her confirmation to the Supreme Court,” said Rep. Courtney. “She has shown on the lower court bench a calm, thoughtful, judicial temperament and keen legal mind....Her promotion to the Supreme Court is a good day for that important body and the Rule of Law.”

State Sen. Doug McCrory said Judge Jackson follows in the legacy of countless Black women throughout our nation’s history who have moved people closer to the promise of equal justice under the law while pushing back on discrimination and bias thrown at them.

“The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court finally breaks a shameful glass ceiling that has existed for far too long and will make the court more representative of the people it serves. Soon-to-be Justice Jackson shatters that barrier on the strength of her exceptional credentials and experience." Sen. McCrory said. "She understands the deeply personal role that our justice system has in people’s lives through her own lived experiences and time as a public defender, judge, and sitting on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.”

Rep. John B. Larson congratulated Justice Jackson, saying "She is extremely qualified and will serve the Court and American people well."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on his Twitter account that he would be voting yes on her final confirmation.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro tweeted that she is happy to have Judge Jackson make history.

“Judge Jackson is a skilled jurist and one of the sharpest legal minds of our time. I applaud President Biden for nominating Judge Jackson and the Senate for their quick deliberation of this uniquely qualified candidate. With such sound judgment, unassailable integrity, and unwavering character, I know that our nation will be stronger with her on the highest court,” DeLauro said.

