Southern New England states join offshore wind development agreement

CONNECTICUT, USA — The development of offshore wind developments will now be a southern New England team project, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island announced a multi-state "memorandum of understanding" (MOU) as the states look forward to developing and investing in offshore wind potential.

Through this MOU, the first of its kind in the country, the three states will work together as they develop offshore wind proposals.

Working together, the proposals are expected to expand benefits for the region and reduce costs for the developments. The team's effort in coordination also aims to foster regional economic development and create high-paying and in-demand jobs, all while promoting environmental justice and equity.

The agreement specifically is between the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER), and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER).

Lamont said that the MOU opens up the potential for the region to obtain clean energy from offshore wind together at a more competitive and affordable rate, which in turn is a benefit for the residents and businesses in all three states.

In announcing the MOU, Lamont also announced the publication of the state's first strategic roadmap when it comes to offshore wind development, supported by a newly-formed, public-private group known as the Connecticut Wind Collaborative (CWC).

The roadmap summarizes Connecticut’s strengths, commitments, and investments in clean energy and offshore wind, and identifies four strategic pillars:

Infrastructure and real estate: Leverage Connecticut’s deepwater ports to expand the state’s offshore wind marshaling, operations and maintenance, and other support capabilities.

Supply chain: Increase regional capabilities and coordination across the offshore wind supply chain with a focus on resiliency, equity, and affordability.

Workforce: Expand Connecticut’s existing workforce development programs to ensure that local workers – including those in historically disadvantaged communities – can prepare for and connect with high-quality jobs in the offshore wind industry.

Research and development: Partnering with the state’s extensive network of innovative academic and investment institutions to promote research activities related to offshore wind.

As for the CWC, Lamont said the group is made up of leading industry experts and stakeholders from across public and private sectors.

Lamont said that the state's deepwater ports, direct water access, and long history of advanced manufacturing make the state a "natural home" for offshore wind projects.

“The offshore wind industry has the opportunity to create even more high-quality, well-paying jobs in Connecticut, and we want to make sure those jobs are created here," Lamont said. "Our administration is focused on building an offshore wind ecosystem that boosts local economies while also providing families and industries with clean, reliable, and affordable power.”

In July 2023, DEEP released a draft request for proposals for new offshore wind. DEEP is currently in the process of preparing the final request for proposals for release in the coming weeks.

Together with Massachusetts and Rhode Island, DEEP will request bids from offshore wind developers in early 2024 as part of the state’s effort to secure the affordable and reliable clean energy mix that Connecticut needs to achieve the statutory target of 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040 and ensure the reliability of the electric grid.

