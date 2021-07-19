Connecticut launches 'one stop shop' elder justice hotline

It will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Callers will be referred to the appropriate state agency for help.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A coalition of Connecticut state agencies and organizations is launching a new “elder justice hotline” to provide a “one-stop-shop” to help older people navigate state services, for everything from age-based discrimination to neglect issues.

The hotline and an online complaint portal became operational on Monday. The goal of the new centralized number, 1-860-808-5555, is to make it easier for people to find the support they need from the state government.

Staffed by the state Attorney General’s office, it will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Callers will be referred to the appropriate state agency for help.

For more information, click here.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.