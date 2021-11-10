Connecticut set for limited launch of online gambling

In addition to the two tribal casinos, the state's quasi-public lottery will offer online sports wagering and retail sports betting at 15 locations.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Online gambling is coming to Connecticut, on a limited basis.

The state on Friday approved a seven-day “soft launch” beginning Oct. 12.

Sept. 30 marked the first day of the state’s long-awaited rollout of legalized sports and internet wagering when Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods held events to mark the grand opening of temporary sports betting venues.

In addition to the two tribal casinos, the state's quasi-public lottery will offer online sports wagering and retail sports betting at 15 locations.

The soft launch of online gambling will allow the three operators to open accounts for several hundred people to wager for a seven-day period.

The original launch was supposed to take place on Oct. 7, last Thursday, but officials said there were some bumps in the road when it came to licensing for outside vendors.

If no issues arise with the soft launch, it'll expand across the state. There will also be geo-tracking technology for each app so you have to be in Connecticut to place a bet.

