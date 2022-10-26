Connecticut receives over $13 million in 2nd payment of opioid settlement money

The money stems from the $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The second payment from a landmark $26 billion opioid distributor settlement has arrived in Connecticut.

Attorney General William Tong announced that this second payment for the state was $13.5 million. The first payment, $11.1 million, was paid in July and was used to help support opioid treatment and prevention in the state.

Tong said that for over two years, Connecticut had help lead the fight against the "biggest players" in the addiction industry, forcing them to pay over $40 billion.

"No amount of money will ever compensate for the trauma of losing a parent or child, but towns like New London are showing that we can use this money to prevent future tragedy," said Tong. "Whether it is purchasing Narcan, or supporting the critical work of the NLC CARES Navigators, this money is saving lives.

New London Mayor Michael Passero said that the national efforts to seek justice for the victims of the opioid epidemic are providing resources for hard-hit communities. He promised that New London would utilize the opioid settlement money to save lives, investing in evidence-based models and expanding efforts of their NLC CARES Project.

"I have, and will continue to be guided by the team at NLC CARES and other community partners,” said Passero. “I am asking City Council to establish a special revenue account for this round of money and for the scheduled funds to be received going forward. A dedicated fund is essential to ensure a sustainable revenue source to fund opioid-related initiatives for years to come.”

New London received an initial payment of $16,715.86 in September and will receive a second payment of $17,567.55 on October 31 through the settlement. New London will receive as much as $475,000 in total over the next 18 years, said Tong.

Connecticut as a whole will receive approximately $300 million over the next 18 years through the settlement with opioid distributors.

The settlement language explicitly states that no less than 85% of those funds must be used exclusively for opioid remediation, including expanding access to opioid use disorder prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.

Tong said 15% of the settlement funds are going directly to cities and towns, with the remaining 85% going to the state.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a law that establishes an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee of state and local government experts, health care professionals, individuals and families with lived experiences, and a leader in racial equity in public health.

The committee, in consultation with Tong and relevant state agencies and stakeholders, will develop an investment plan and maintain transparency in the use of all settlement funds. Work is underway to form that committee.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

