CT coach heads to his third Olympics, first summer games

For athletes, interns, and the many others who have been under Ronai's care, they say he is a hard worker always looking for his next home run.

ORANGE, Connecticut — It is official! The torch has been lit, and the 2021 Toyko Summer Olympics are underway.

Six athletes will be going from Connecticut as well as a coach.

Orange native Jim Ronai isn't new to the Olympics life. First, it was Salt Lake City, then it was Turin, and now –

"I’m going to Tokyo! I’m excited – the Olympics are like no other event," said Ronai. "I’m biased. We are representing the greatest nation on earth! "

Ronai has already gone to two winter Olympic Games with bobsled and skeleton teams in the past. He now has his own strength and conditioning, and physical therapy business.

"My goal was to always have all three components under one roof," explained Ronai.

At Ronai Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, he uses his knowledge from having been a former collegiate athlete himself, working with the general public, high school athletes, and also some of the world's top sports stars.

But now, Ronai is taking a swing at his next role.

"I am the strength and conditioning coach for USA baseball, physical therapist, and assistant athletic trainer," said Ronai.

Ronai says he is excited to represent the red, white, and blue, but also, his home base too!

"I have been here (Orange) my whole life other than leaving for school," Ronai said, "It's really nice to represent, and I’m really proud of the United States of America."

Not to mention, he will be representing his alma mater as well.

"I raised my family in Orange and all my kids went to Amity [high school], and to be able to stay involved with the athletic program, and with the school as a whole," Ronai said, "It’s such a great place, and they do such a great job in the community, and it’s nice to be a part of that and give back a little bit."

For athletes, interns, and the many others who have been under Ronai's care as a coach and rehab staffer, they say he is a hard worker always looking for his next home run.

"It’s pretty bizarre just to have someone who I work so closely with being on such a high level," said Sam Syrop, an Amity graduate, and current intern under Ronai. "I’m truly honored by it. I feel that he’s just a great mentor."

Ronai said that when he started the process of being involved with the Olympics, the summer games were his goal and that now it feels like a culmination of a long-time mission. Now, as for Team USA baseball, it is time to step up to the plate.

"It’s great I love being here," said Syrop. "I love the energy that’s in this building every day, and I love being able to get up and take what he’s giving me, and applying it to the rest of these kids, and really able to help out."

Ronai has been sending updates from overseas. He says the team got there safely and says there are several protocols in place to try to keep athletes safe as the pandemic continues all over the world.

Ronai said he feels safe since he has been vaccinated and will spend most of his time in the Olympic bubble. Ronai's itinerary has already been laid out and there is software on his phone this is able to track him and the surrounding areas. Ronai added he will continue to remain vigilant, wear a mask, and take off the necessary precautions.

Whether he is working with young athletes, or rehabilitating patients to get them back in shape, Ronai is now a 3-time Olympian and has reached his goal of attending the summer games.

Everyone at FOX61 is wishing him, and Team USA, the best of luck!

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.