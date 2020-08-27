Connecticut organizations deploying support in Hurrricane Laura's path

You could donate $10 to the American Red Cross by texting "Laura" to 90999. You can also donate or sign up to volunteer at redcross.org.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Just a few weeks ago communities in Connecticut were recovering from Tropical Storm Isaias. Hundreds of trees came down and some areas went a week without power. That may be nothing compared to what people are about to face in Louisiana and Texas. As Hurricane Laura approaches, local aid is already set to respond.

"We haven’t seen a category four like this one since Hurricane Harvey," said Mario Bruno, the American Red Cross CEO for Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Now it’s knocking right on our door. Hurricane Laura is growing in strength. The category four storm is set to bring devastating rains, flooding, and winds that could exceed 130 MPH.

"The storm surge could go inland as far as 30-plus miles," said Bruno. "That is a lot of people that need to be evacuated."

Thousands are hurrying to leave the area. For those unable to avoid the storm’s path, aid from Connecticut will be there to respond.

"No matter what, we are going to help every person that needs the Red Cross," said Bruno.

About a dozen people from Connecticut are aiding the Red Cross in creating shelters and aid on the ground. A couple of others wait to respond virtually to support in operations and mental health care. Even more, await deployment.

"Depending on how long this operation is, we may need more volunteers to deploy in the next few weeks," said Bruno.

Some of the supplies found at Red Cross shelters are coming from Americares in Stamford. Their distribution warehouse is revving up in order to supply critical materials to local and national groups on the front lines.

"The needs of the community that experiences this category of a hurricane compounded by COVID-19 could overwhelm even the most prepared communities," said Kate Dischino, Americares' Vice President of Emergency Programs.

Americares is preparing PPE and sensitization products to ship to disaster areas. They are coordinating the delivery of goods ranging from basic hygiene products to life-saving medical supplies to local clinics and organizations.

"While a clinic has the generator to continue to operate though there’s no power, the provider was exceptionally concerned about making sure that patients didn’t go without critical supplies like insulin," Dischino.

Hurricane Laura comes the same week as the 15-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and will impact a similar area devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. These response organizations know they will need enough volunteers and supplies to last long after the storm passes.

"Hurricanes of this size could take weeks or months or years to respond," said Dischino.