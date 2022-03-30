Outdoor dining extension bill to be signed into law by Lamont

The extension will aim to give restaurants a chance to catch up on business since many were forced to shut their doors during the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont will sign a bill Wednesday that extends a law broadly permitting the continuation of outdoor dining and retail until April 2023.

The law was set to expire Thursday.

Some Republicans voiced concerns about the bill. Several said they worry that municipal control over a zoning matter is being overruled by state law.

The extension will aim to give restaurants a chance to catch up on business since many were forced to shut their doors during the pandemic, a wound they are still recovering from.

“When we started this process, we were responding to something that was unknown, that was a challenge for businesses across the state, particularly our restaurant industry, which was hit very hard,” said Rep. Joe Zullo, R-East Haven when the bill passed the House.

“We’re here and we’re in a little bit of a different place,” said Zullo. “We’re not quite to the 9th inning, but maybe we’re just beyond the 7th inning stretch, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Businesses are opening up. Our economy is beginning to recover, but we still have some restaurants that are struggling.”

Last week, the Connecticut Restaurant Association applauded the final passage of the bill.

“Our industry is grateful that the General Assembly has acted on this bill in a bipartisan manner, and we look forward to the Governor’s signature as he has been a strong advocate for expanded outdoor dining in Connecticut,” said Scott Dolch, President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “This is a timely and much-needed measure that will help Connecticut’s restaurant industry as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, our state and its elected leaders are showing that we must continue to rally around our state’s many local restaurants, the vast majority of which are small businesses.”

Lamont is expected to sign the bill later Wednesday morning.

