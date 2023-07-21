Connecticut pilot dies after plane crash at Martha's Vineyard Airport

The pilot's wife who was in the plane was uninjured.

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A man from Connecticut passed away Thursday night after piloting a plane that crashed at Martha's Vineyard Aiport.

Officials from Barnstable, Mass. said that Randolph Bonnist, 79, of Norwalk died at the Boston Medical Center. Bonnist was piloting a plane that crashed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, West Tisbury, on July 15. Bonnist’s passenger, his wife, Robin Bonnist, was uninjured. Representatives of the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash. No foul play is suspected.

