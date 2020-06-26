Connecticut retailers to resume collecting plastic bag fee on July 1

Gov. Lamont suspended the 10-cent fee on March 26 in an Executive Order issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Department of Revenue Services issued a reminder Friday to retailers, and residents who forgot, that the temporary suspension of Connecticut's single-use plastic bag fee, will expire next week.

On July 1, retailers will resume collecting the state-level fee for single-use bags.

Officials said in a release, the plastic bag fee, which applies statewide at the rate of $0.10 for each single-use plastic bag, is collected by retailers and remitted to DRS on their state sales and use tax return.

Gov. Lamont implemented the suspension on March 26 in one of his many Executive Order issued during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every retailer in the state that provides plastic bags at checkout is required to collect the plastic bag fee.

DEEP is encouraging CT residents to bring reusable bags when shopping.

Over the past year, Connecticut shoppers have overwhelmingly embraced the use of reusable shopping bags, which helps reduce plastic waste that harms the environment.