'Back the Blue' rally to be held in Hartford as General Assembly take up police accountability bill

The state General Assembly will take up a police accountability bill Thursday, and some officers want their voices heard.

A 'Back the Blue' rally will be held in Hartford starting at 10 a.m. as some police members are frustrated over the bill.

The Connecticut State Police Union said in a flyer promoting the rally that lawmakers are trying to "strip Connecticut police officers of the ability to serve and protect" residents.

Another 'Back the Blue' rally was held in Torrington on Sunday.

Those at the rally say in spite of recent events that are being discussed in Connecticut like the Police Accountability Bill, they say now is the time to stand behind those who protect and serve.

“We support the police, we don’t deny that happened to George Floyd or anybody else, but we don’t want to bury every police off over in the country,” said David Lamanna who acted at the master of ceremony during the protest.

Over a hundred people came to show their support.

The protest came after an hours-long public hearing for a police accountability bill where people got a chance to speak for or against the bill that happened last Friday. People like Lamanna said they agree with parts of the bill that calls for transparency and a higher standard for recruits but draws the line for ending qualified immunity

“We got to be careful about doing away with qualified immunity for police officers because I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of them that will stay around or a lot of them coming in as new recruits," Lamanna said.

People attending the rally also said defunding the police needs to be looked at again.

“If somebody’s breaking into my house I don’t wanna get an answering for a police voicemail that says oh well we’re busy right now will get back to you in five days. I want somebody to come out at me,” said Ginny Chernak.

Others want people to remember the good police have done.

“Being the first to accidents extracting occupants and giving first aid, saving the lives of youngsters of overdosed, rushing into burning buildings to make sure everyone is safe," said Lew Alba.

Others with different views wanted to have their voices heard, despite having opposition.

“I can’t say every Officer is bad but what I can say is that the system is bad, the system needs to be fixed and until the system is fixed we are always going to go through this issue,” said Dontrell Brown.