Connecticut police chiefs assoc. president says carjackings on rise, offers tips on staying safe

A man in Woodbridge was injured after trying to grab his stolen car from a deli parking lot Saturday. Customers say this is becoming an everyday thing.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A man in Woodbridge suffered a shoulder injury and cuts to the face after leaving his car on and unattended while running into Katz’s Deli to grab food Saturday evening.

In the police report obtained by FOX61, it said the man noticed his car in motion and ran after the vehicle. He grabbed a door handle and was dragged. Police are looking for three young men who were hooded during the crime. The victim was taken to the hospital and released and his car was eventually found.

This is something Danbury Police Chief and the President of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association said is happening more often in the state.

“Not really sure what the reasons are behind it. Crimes of opportunity have always been an issue,” Chief Patrick Ridenhour said. “Not really sure what all of the reasons are but we know that it’s very concerning and it’s certainly a public safety issue, particularly on our senior citizens.”

A 74-year-old woman was assaulted and her car was taken while in the Hamden Plaza parking lot last week, less than 10 minutes away from the deli.

Neighbors in Hamden met Wednesday night with town leaders and police officials to express their concerns about the increased crime in the town. Some say they go out of town to shop now.

Customers of Katz’s Deli said they are surprised these crimes are in Woodbridge.

“The Hamden incident is one that’s also of great concern because of the age of the patron but also what happened downtown New Haven. That people are just going about their everyday lives and these kinds of things are happening,” Althea Marshall-Brooks said.

The Westville resident called these incidents ‘horrific’ and questioned her safety saying, “Am I going to be safe and kind of going to and from businesses and just doing what I need to do?”

Others like Ellen Phillips said she stays cautious and always checks her car to ensure it’s locked.

The deli owner told FOX61 this is the second time in 25 years this has happened. The last happened 20 years ago under the same circumstances.

“These kinds of things are happening are pretty tragic and horrific that you can’t just do your everyday things and have to worry about looking over your shoulder,” Marshall-Brooks said.

Chief Ridenhour said people need to be aware of their surroundings. He said don’t go alone if you don’t have to. If you do and feel unsafe, he said to ask the store if someone can walk out with you. He said if something doesn’t feel right, as in people near your car, talk to security.

When it comes to protecting your car, he said to hide valuable items like purses and phones so they aren’t visibly seen and says always lock the vehicle.

“I know in every city and town right now we do our best to step up patrols in highly populated areas to try to deter some of this,” said Ridenhour.

