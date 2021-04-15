Connecticut police departments host career fair

“We obviously want to have as much diversity as possible and having people from our own community. It’s important."

HARTFORD, Conn. — Angel Velez was first in line at Thursday’s Law Enforcement Career Fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

“Since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of being a police officer, helping out my community, making it a safe place, that’s what I really want to do,” said the 21-year-old from Hartford.

The recent deadly violence in the Capital City that killed a 3- and 16-year-old is only adding to Velez’s determination to make a difference.

“I already know the neighborhood, I have been around everything so I can say that yes I can speak to the youth, based on my experience I can help them be a better community,” Velez said.

It’s that attitude that departments were looking for as leaders from Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven, and Bridgeport all worked to attract new recruits.

“We obviously want to have as much diversity as possible and having people from our own community. It’s important those of the people we’re going to affect change and always be there for that,” said Sgt. Robert Davis with the Waterbury Police Department.

Together these departments are looking to fill dozens of spots. As many current officers are facing retirement these women and men in uniform want the next generation to know there is something for everyone when they wear the badge.

Lt. Marisol Rodriguez-Velez with the Hartford Police Department talked about some of the options for officers on her force.

“The bomb squad, the dive team, the traffic unit, the bike team, the motorcycles, we have community service officers we have it all here,” she said.

Velez said he is excited and won’t let what he’s seen in his own community get in his way.

“I might be a little bit scared, but no it won’t stop me, because I love helping my community,” he says.

Info for potential recruits joinHPD@hartford.gov

