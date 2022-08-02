Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events

The events featured free food, arts and crafts, bounce houses, music, and ice cream.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country.

The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut, including Hartford and New Haven.

The events featured free food, arts and crafts, bounce houses, music, and ice cream. Local organizations also came to the events to share their programs with neighbors. A vaccine clinic was also held.

Hartford Police officers came together with neighbors at five locations across the city, including Main Street and Lozada Park.

“We work so hard all year round to make sure we have got strong relationships built on trust between our community and our law enforcement, but this is a great night every year," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Teens with the Hartford Police Explorers program also pitched in at the event.

“I like about the program--coming to a lot of social like this, community events. We also do other turkey drives and Thanksgiving drives. Other things that help the community and bridge the gap,” said Brandon Halliday, Chief of the Hartford Police Explorers.

“I definitely love coming to events like this and spending time with everybody else who is also part of this great community and I’m also looking forward to being a police officer in the future," said Valery Nunez, a lieutenant with the Hartford Police Explorers.

New Haven PD also hosted a National Night Out event at the Dixwell Community House.

“That helps bonds of trust develop and strengthen over time, getting back out of the cruiser and just doing things other than enforcement. That’s one of the things that we pride ourselves on, that’s the chief’s vision and I’m happy to see a good turnout tonight," Assistant Chief David Zannelli said.

National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News.

