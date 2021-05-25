State's police departments work to improve policing in response to George Floyd's death

"It’s re-gaining in some instances, it’s gaining in other instances, and it’s maintaining in some instances so there is no one size fits all."

HARTFORD, Conn. — One year after George Floyd's death, communities across the country are cautiously optimistic for police reform.

However, at the same time, the tension remains as to whether that change in policing will be universal.

Connecticut lawmakers passed a Police Accountability Bill last summer and those who voted for it said it will put an end to police brutality. Those who voted against it want to know why everyone should be punished for the actions of some police officers?

After Floyd's death, a national movement began.

The words "I can't breathe" were chanted across the country and communities knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Body camera footage released later showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes before he died.

Even after Chauvin was found guilty of his actions, police officers have been in the hot seat trying to win trust back from their neighbors.

Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour spoke to FOX61 about these efforts.

"It’s re-gaining in some instances, it’s gaining in other instances, and it’s maintaining in some instances so there is no one size fits all and unfortunately, social media has made our world a lot smaller, so we are definitely negatively affected by things that happen across the country," he said.

Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said she is proud of her police department for taking action, but she has her own set of concerns as a woman of color.

"We’ve taken a stance against bad policing, not all police but bad policing. But as the mother of three beautiful daughters and one amazing son, I am still concerned every day that he leaves our home," she said.

Connecticut's Police Accountability Bill was initially drafted in response to the protests sparked by the police killings of black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"It holds police accountable for their behavior, those police who are acting out of order so to speak. It provides some protections for those individuals who may get arrested," said Democratic Senator Douglas McCrory.

Others, like Republican Sen. Dan Champagne, voted against this bill.

"This was a national movement against police for the actions of really a few. With over 700,000 police in the United States and we’re talking the actions of less than a 100," he said.

Several police departments in Connecticut said they are working to implement new training and procedures that reflect the Police Accountability Bill but reminded residents all of that will take time.

