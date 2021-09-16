Police recruits in Connecticut must be vaccinated against COVID-19: officials

All departments with recruits in sessions that started this month were notified, and are adhering to the requirement, according to the academy.

MERIDEN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 19*

The Connecticut Police Academy is requiring all of its cadets to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In accordance with Gov. Ned Lamont's recent executive order, all recruits must show proof of full vaccination, or have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, academy officials told FOX61.

The requirement applies to recruits attending a basic training session beginning on or after September 1.

"If a recruit does not receive a vaccination in the manner described above and date required, they will not be allowed to remain in the recruit class," Basic Training Division Director Marc Fasano said in a statement.

All departments with recruits in sessions that started this month were notified, and are adhering to the requirement, according to the academy.

As of September 16, a total of 2,301,938 people in Connecticut are fully vaccinated and 2,497,600 have at least gotten their first doses, according to Gov. Lamont.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.