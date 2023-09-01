Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls

Both departments urge residents to hang up immediately with they receive such a call.

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers.

Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”

In the case of the calls “spoofing” the Guilford Police Department, officials said the caller reportedly has a southern accent and identified himself as a “Sgt. Roberts.” There is no “Sgt. Roberts” within the Guilford police force.

Thus far, no Guilford resident has fallen victim to the scam.

Both departments urge residents to hang up immediately after receiving such a call. They also said residents should not give out any personal or bank information over the phone to someone you do not know.

