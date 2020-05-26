For local pool builders, the business runs deep during COVID-19 Crisis

A plus for those in the pool business has been steady work with no signs of letting up.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — “We’re answering more and more calls, “ said Michael Giannamore, the owner of Aqua Pool and Patio.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Giannamore says his pool building business has built up steam as more and more people are wrestling with taking extravagant vacations far from Connecticut and kids summer camps are being canceled.

“It’s a good problem, I’m glad I’m in this industry versus some others,” Giannamore said.

A plus for those in the pool business has been steady work with no signs of letting up. Aqua Pool is celebrating 50 years of business, “Our staff is employed and they’re actually getting overtime,' Giannamore said.

Aqua Pool and Patio think they will have somewhere around 75 pool projects this summer and they are already taking customers for next year because custom pool projects don’t happen overnight.