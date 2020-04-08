Tropical Storm Isaias in CT: Lost power? Here's how you can contact your electric company

There are several steps you can take before the storm hits to keep yourself safe and ready should you lose power

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut is expected to remain on the eastern side of Tropical Storm Isaias which will give us a few hours of heavy wind gusts.

When wind gusts come, the electrical poles can come down.

Here's how to contact your power company to report an outage:

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

With Tropical Storm #Isaias expected to arrive in the state early tomorrow afternoon, we have 100s of line, tree & service workers ready to respond under our COVID-19 pandemic plan. Visit https://t.co/0vIRINOtD0 for tips to help you prepare for the storm: https://t.co/r6vssPioBC pic.twitter.com/KWDBhPIhPs — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 3, 2020

NPU’s Customer Service Center will be closed to walk-in visitors but NPU’s Customer Service Representatives will be available as usual to report outages at (860) 887-2555. If there are widespread outages the company plans on providing updates through their Facebook page.

United Illuminating stresses that those customers who rely on life-saving medical equipment should have a plan in case of a sudden or extended loss of service. UI medical and life-support customers should register in advance to ensure the company is aware of their needs. Call UI at 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI)

To report an outage, visit uinet.com or call 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI). Customers can also report outages using the company’s new mobile app, available from the Apple Store and Google Play. Or, they can report outages via UI’s mobile alerts system: text “OUT” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI). Registration is required.

There are several steps you can take before the storm hits to keep yourself safe and ready should you lose power:

Keep long-lasting LED flashlights and lanterns on hand, along with a battery operated radio, fresh batteries, drinking water, non-perishable foods and prescription medications.

• Fully charge mobile devices and store emergency contacts in memory.

• Fuel your vehicles and fill spare fuel tanks for generators.

If you have a generator, keep the following in mind: