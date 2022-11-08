4 Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Connecticut; jackpot won in California

CT Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that four lucky tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Connecticut after a 10-hour delay in the Powerball drawing.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While the big Powerball jackpot prize of $2 billion went to one lucky resident in California, four Connecticut residents - or at least four tickets - won a chunk of change.

CT Lottery announced that the four tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Connecticut. The location of the stores where the winning tickets were sold has not yet been announced.

The winners of all prizes from Monday night's drawing had to wait an extra 10 hours to know if they held a lucky ticket.

A technical delay forced the pulling and reading of the Powerball numbers Monday night with them instead being announced Tuesday morning.

The tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

There had been 40 consecutive drawings of the Powerball jackpot without a winner, causing the price to increase to just over $2 billion.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record.

The full $2.04 billion estimated payout is for a winner who chooses a 29-year annuity. Most winners choose cash — more than $929.1 million in the latest drawing.

