Connecticut Powerball players buying last-minute tickets, hoping to win big

The jackpot as of Wednesday stood at $1.2 billion, making it the fourth largest in Powerball history.

CONNECTICUT, USA — There is another Powerball drawing Wednesday night with a $1.2 billion jackpot at stake.



If someone wins Wednesday night, the winnings will go down as the fourth largest in Powerball history.



There have been 38 drawings in a row with no winners. As long as the drawings don’t have any winners, the jackpot will continue to grow closer to the world record, which sits at $1.5 billion.

One of the employees at the Road Runners gas station in Rocky Hill said they sold more than 400 tickets on Monday and more than 200 Powerball tickets Tuesday.

Clerk Fakhir Syed said they expect to sell at least double that Wednesday.



The cash value of that jackpot is up to almost $597 million, and people are buying up tickets at gas stations everywhere across the state.

“We are more than excited,” Syed said. “I really hope someone should hit from this store.”



The chances of winning are about 1 in 292 million, but some people say they already know how they want to spend the money.



“Pay off the house, pay off the car, take care of my family, and start a college fund for my daughter,” Rebecca DiManno said.

“I’m here for the winning ticket, you know, and if I will tonight I plan on making a lot of people really happy along with myself,” said John Jarosz said.



The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday on the CW20.

