Gov. Lamont advises Stage 2 drought severity statewide

HARTFORD, Conn. — All of Connecticut is under stage 2 drought conditions as rain across the state is below normal this summer, according to state officials.

Gov. Ned Lamont approved Thursday the state's recommendation to declare a stage 2 status, known as "Incipient Drought", out of five levels of severity defined by the state.

“Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” said Lamont. “We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”

The state has experienced drier than normal weather conditions this spring and so far this summer, according to The Office of Policy and Management (OPM).

“The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them. Residents should not be alarmed, but begin taking steps now to reduce their water usage," said Martin Heft, Undersecretary of OPM.

New London and Windham counties were at Stage 1 on June 2 when early signs of abnormally dry conditions were starting to show.

Those with private wells, fire or irrigation ponds, and other highly localized water resources may be affected, especially if past droughts have affected the water supply.

The state is asking residents and businesses in Connecticut to voluntarily take action in reducing water usage to minimize drought impact:

Reduce automatic sprinklers and other outdoor irrigation systems

Hold off from planting new lawns or vegetation

Fix leaky plumbing and fixtures to minimize overall water use

Follow additional conservation requests from water suppliers or municipalities

There is also a guide from the Department of Public Health on conserving water for everyday chores.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all or most parts of Hartford, Tolland, Windham and New London counties are under a "Moderate Drought" status. Most or all of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties are under "Abnormally Dry" status.

