Names for Connecticut Democratic and GOP primaries released

Credit: Sue Haigh
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announces the names of Democratic candidates who will appear on the state's presidential primary ballots on April 28, during a news conference in Hartford, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)

Connecticut's secretary of the state has announced which candidates will appear on the ballot for the state's April 28 presidential primaries.

Unlike some states, Connecticut plans to hold a Republican primary even though President Donald Trump is expected to easily win his nomination for a second term.

Besides Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and California businessman Rocky De La Fuente were selected to appear on this year's ballot.

Eight Democrats will appear on their party's primary ballot: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

