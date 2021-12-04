x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Connecticut prisons suspend in-person visits due to virus

The department is offering video visits for family members to connect with inmates.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction has suspended in-person visits from family and friends at all of its prisons because of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

RELATED: Drugstores feel pressure of staff shortages, vaccine demand

Department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said in-person social visits were suspended starting Nov. 30 when the daily rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the community started topping 5%, a threshold the department had set in place.

RELATED: Connecticut DPH confirms first omicron variant COVID case: Lamont

Martucci says officials hope the suspension is temporary. The department is offering video visits for family members to connect with inmates.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Alternative ways to give pets as gifts this holiday season: CT Humane Society