Connecticut prisons suspend in-person visits due to virus

The department is offering video visits for family members to connect with inmates.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Correction has suspended in-person visits from family and friends at all of its prisons because of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said in-person social visits were suspended starting Nov. 30 when the daily rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in the community started topping 5%, a threshold the department had set in place.

Martucci says officials hope the suspension is temporary. The department is offering video visits for family members to connect with inmates.

