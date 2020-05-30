Protests, demands for justice continue in Connecticut following death of George Floyd

In Hartford, people have gathered Saturday for a peaceful protest against police brutality at Bushnell Park, with plans to then march to the State Capitol.

HARTFORD, Conn. — George Floyd's death has been felt all over the country, including Connecticut, as protests spread from coast-to-coast.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the state gathered Friday and the rallies continue this weekend.

In Hartford, people have gathered Saturday for a peaceful protest against police brutality at Bushnell Park, with plans to then march to the State Capitol.

Protests first erupted Tuesday, a day after 46-year-old George Floyd died in Minneapolis.

His death was captured on bystanders' videos, which have now gone viral on social media.

On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading "I can't breathe," as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into his neck. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident have since been terminated. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutors said they are continuing to review evidence and there may be subsequent charges later.

Governor Lamont addressed Minneapolis in an earlier news conference.