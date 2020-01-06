Protests in Connecticut | Westfarms Mall closed Monday out of an abundance of caution

Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd

HARTFORD, Conn. — Crowds of hundreds of people in Connecticut came together over the weekend for protests. The protests came following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who was pinned to the ground under officer Derek Chauvin’s knee. A bystander's video showed Floyd on the ground, crying out that he couldn’t breathe for several minutes. He was later pronounced dead.

By the end of the day Sunday, there were numerous arrests made in Waterbury following their protest which had started at 10 a.m.

No arrests were made in New Haven following their protests, however, police there are investigating an attempted arson after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Newhallville substation. There was only once incident that prompted police pushback, and it came as protestors attempted to gain entry into the police department’s headquarters. Mayor Justin Elicker said that police had used mace to keep people away. After several hours, Mayor Elicker came out to speak with protestors. He released a statement saying he wanted to speak collaboratively with the community to address racism.

Hartford’s protests also stayed peaceful, and Mayor Luke Bronin praised people for coming out to have their voices heard and said that the city still had a lot of work to do.

Monday, June 1st updates

11 a.m.

Westfarms Mall released a statement saying they would remain closed for the day out of an abundance of caution. The statement is in response to posts on social media that warned of a rumored planned "riot."

""Out of an abundance of caution, Westfarms will remain closed today. We continue to partner with local law enforcement and have determined to close the center out of an abundance of caution. We will keep the community informed of our reopening plans."



8:20 a.m.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said on FOX61 Morning News that no arrests had been made during the New Haven protests over the weekend and that he wants to work with the community on addressing racism. Click here to watch the interview.

2 a.m.